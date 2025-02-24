Kansas State Forward Sums Up Tournament Aspirations In Five Words
Kansas State's NCAA Tournament chances took a massive hit with a loss to the 13-14 Arizona State Sun Devils.
Still, the team's faith and optimism have remained unchanged all season, which didn't change Sunday night. Wildcats forward David N'Guessan believes the team still has a chance to compete on college basketball's biggest stages. Like coach Jerome Tang, N'Guessan says Kansas State needs to have short-term memory loss and take things "one game at a time."
"We started off really slow, then we go on such a hot streak, to now losing three in a row again," N'Guessan said. "All you can think about is the next game and finishing out the season strong. I still think we've got a really good team that can make a run late. But it starts with the next game against UCF. One game at a time, and then make some noise in the Big 12 Tournament."
N'Guessan scored 20 against Arizona State, accounting for most of the team's offense in the loss. He wants to continue contributing to their success, especially with Coleman Hawkins still sidelined.
"I'm trying to help my team out in any way I can," N'Guessan said. "Just playing as hard as I can, I feel like that's my job. That's my role on this team. I mean, when we lose like that, my numbers don't really matter at the end of the day. I just wanna go out there and give it my all so we as a team can win."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.