Kansas State Gets Another Huge Boost After Latest Big 12 Prediction

Even amid the doubters, the hype surrounding Kansas State next season remains prominent. They are projected by many to place atop the Big 12 after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
One USA Today ranking put the Wildcats at No. 2 behind Arizona State in their conference prediction.
"Avery Johnson has to take the next step in his development for the Wildcats to reclaim the Big 12 title belt. He’ll get a big boost in the backfield from do-everything running back Dylan Edwards. If Kansas State can recapture last year’s pass rush and its receiver corps helps Johnson develop, this could easily be a playoff team," the article wrote.
Once again, the expectations fall on quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson had a solid first season as a starter, throwing for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He complemented his decent passing numbers with a strong running presence, rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
However, if the Wildcats truly want to establish themselves as a playoff contender, Johnson will need to reach the upper echelon of collegiate signal-callers for them to remain competitive. In addition to Johnson, the wide receiver corps and the running game also need to be strong. Kansas State's bread and butter last season was through the rushing attack, something they would like to replicate in 2025. They loaded their receiving core and acquired five-star tight end Linkon Cure to hopefully boast some offensive weapons outside of star Jayce Brown.
