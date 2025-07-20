Kansas State Gets Another Massive Push Toward Big 12 Ambitions
We're nearly a month away from seeing Kansas State on the football field.
And I'd be willing to bet every Wildcats fan is itching for the season to start tomorrow. The endless offseason hype from inside and outside the program should encourage those in Manhattan, KS.
ESPN gave Kansas State yet another reason to be optimistic. Their 2025 power index gave the program a 19.9 percent chance of winning the Big 12, nearly seven percentage points higher than the next-highest team (Arizona State). The roster upgrades fueled their hopes for a conference title, as they focused on acquiring veteran wide receivers for depth and developing quarterback Avery Johnson.
With some of the key defensive losses, the Wildcats' offense will need to be the catalyst for their success. As the team aims for postseason glory, Johnson made a bold declaration to those who don't share the same ambitions.
“If there's anybody on our team that isn't striving for that, then we have a problem,” Johnson said at Big 12 Media Day. “Right now, just focusing on Iowa State in the Ireland game, but still having the Big 12 championship in the back of our mind. Those are goals that we’ve set as a team that we’ll shoot for. But if we don’t take it one day at a time, then it could end up being a problem for us.”
