Kansas State Gets Surprising Ranking From College Basketball Insider
Kansas State basketball has been gaining significant traction amid its star acquisitions this offseason.
And once again, it received massive recognition from a big name in college basketball. CBS Sports writer Jon Rothstein ranked the Wildcats No. 44 out of his top 45 teams in the nation for the 2025-26 season.
PROJECTED STARTING FIVE
G: PJ Haggerty
G: Nate Johnson
G: Abdi Bashir
F: Tyreek Smith
C: Khamari McGriff
PROJECTED BENCH: G Exavier Wilson, G David Castillo, F Taj Manning, F Marcus Johnson, F Andrej Kostic, F Mobi Ikegwuruka, F Elias Rapieque, C Stephen Osei
Kansas State placed relatively low on the list, but its ranking illustrated the strides it made since the season ended. Wildcats fans were ready to go scorched earth on coach Jerome Tang after losing Brendan Hausen, Dug McDaniel, and a plethora of their core, without any additions.
The program has been on a tear since, with names like Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year Nate Johnson and the nation's third-leading scorer in PJ Haggerty. Their floor is making the NCAA Tournament, but their ceiling could be a legitimate postseason contender. It will be difficult with Big 12 opponents like Houston and Texas Tech, but these moves solidify Kansas State as a surefire playoff squad, barring major injuries or another drastic collapse.
Things are looking pretty bright in Manhattan, KS.
