Kansas State Has To Continue To Contend With Deion Sanders After Major Decision
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with former head coach Mike McCarthy, opening the door for someone new at the position next season.
Among those in the conversation is Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who earned three First-team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl during his five seasons in Dallas.
But it doesn't sound like Sanders is leaving Boulder after his comments Monday night, meaning Kansas State and the Big 12 could continue seeing him for years to come.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said to ESPN. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”
Sanders has turned the program around in his two seasons, flipping a dead-last Pac-12 team into a Big 12 contender. Coach Prime's fame, paired with the Buffaloes' progress over the last two years, has made them one of the most popular teams in college football. Colorado went 9-3 (7-2 conference record) this season before losing to BYU in the Alamo Bowl. The organization's progress under Sanders could give the Wildcats fits for now.
Then again, Sanders has been hinting at possibly coaching in the NFL as a guide if his sons both get drafted. And having Sanders as the face of the Cowboys again is certainly a Jerry Jones move.
