Kansas State Hit With Shocking Postseason Odds Despite Big 12 Hype
Kansas State has enjoyed seeing its name atop many Big 12 projections this offseason.
But will it translate to the postseason? BetMGM has Kansas State as the favorite to win its conference alongside the likes of Arizona State and Texas Tech. Still, the team is favored to miss the postseason for another season.
K-STATE ODDS TO MAKE CFP
Yes (+475)
No (-700)
Even with all the moving parts, the Wildcats' success hinders junior quarterback Avery Johnson's improvement. He had a decent 2024 season, throwing for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. While he was relatively solid, he was projected to be a Heisman finalist among the Big 12 quarterbacks.
However, after a year as the starter, Johnson should be able to match the expectations that outsiders placed on him in 2024. He has a plethora of new weapons around him to hopefully revamp the offense in contending with the nation's best. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knows the team only goes as far as Johnson takes them.
"It's the maturity and understanding coverages," Klieman said last month on SiriusXM. "Understanding what defenses are showing in pre-snap, having his eyes on the right key, and just feeling so much more comfortable under center. All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is, too. He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."
