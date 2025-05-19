Kansas State Hoops Gets Some Huge Love In Preseason Rankings
The women's college basketball landscape saw a lot of shuffling through the transfer portal this offseason. On 3 Sports, Talia Goodman has been at the center of women's basketball transfer portal reporting this offseason. Goodman released her way-too-early top 25 on Monday morning.
The Kansas State Wildcats landed at No. 23
The Wildcats lost 11 players at the end of last season, including starters Ayoka Lee, Serena Sundell, Temira Poindexter, Jaelyn Glenn and Zyanna Walker. The five combined to average 59.9 of K-State's 78.9 points. Next season's roster will not have a single player who started for the Wildcats last season.
The Wildcats lost six players to the portal but they also gained four incoming transfers. Taryn Sides is the only of the four newcomers to have played.
While the transfer class helped Kansas State, its recruits also turned heads. ESPN women's basketball recruiting analyst Shane Laflin ranked it No. 8 nationally, The four-member class is headlined by No. 16-rated guard (ESPN) Jordan Speiser. The others are Aniya Foy, Brandie Harrod and Gina Garcia Safont.
TCU (No. 20) and Iowa State (No. 15) were the other Big 12 teams to make the list. With high expectations, the Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie is in position to make another run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Last year they were knocked off by USC>
