Kansas State Hosts Forward As It Revamps Reload Of Frontcourt Depth

Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson visited the Wildcats Wednesday.

Jayden Armant

Mar 2, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang yells to his team during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bramlage Coliseum.
Mar 2, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang yells to his team during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Bowling Green transfer Marcus Johnson is visiting Kansas State, as the program attempts to reload its frontcourt after losing depth in the portal.

Johnson averaged 16.2 points and five rebounds last season.

Jayden Armant

Published
