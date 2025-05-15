Kansas State Hosts Forward As It Revamps Reload Of Frontcourt Depth
Bowling Green transfer Marcus Johnson is visiting Kansas State, as the program attempts to reload its frontcourt after losing depth in the portal.
Johnson averaged 16.2 points and five rebounds last season.
KANSAS STATE SEASON ODDS REVEALED
Kansas State is expected to remain competitive in both the Big 12 and nationally. It gets a second full season of quarterback Avery Johnson, the addition of veteran wide receiver depth, and the returns of RB Dylan Edwards and WR Jayce Brown. Here are FanDuel's betting odds for the Wildcats' 2025 season:
O/U: 8.5 wins (-110)
The Wildcats finished the regular season with an 8-4 record after losing three of their last four before the Rate Bowl. They open up against Iowa State, the Big 12 runners-up last season. K-State coach Chris Klieman is just 2-4 against the Cyclones in Manhattan, KS.
QUOTABLE: “The proof will be in the fall," Klieman on spring football. "I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall. That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.