How To Watch Kansas State-Iowa State, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Mar. 8, 1:30 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: CBS (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State has won two consecutive matchups after a four-game winning streak. David N'Guessan had another star performance with 18 points against Cincinnati, averaging 16.8 points on 62.2 percent shooting over the last four games. Meanwhile, Iowa State has hit a slightly bumpy road, losing three of its last four. Kansas State won the first battle this season, a dominant victory that began the conversations of the season turnaround.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST
G Max Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST
CYCLONES
G Tamin Lipsey: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST
G Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST
F Joshua Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.9 AST
F Milan Momcilovic: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST
F Brandton Chatfield: 3.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 BLK
QUOTABLE: "We're learning that we can have a struggle and success at the same time, and that's just a part of life," coach Jerome Tang said after the Cincinnati victory. "I just love the way my guys are responding. In this day and age, there's a lot of transfers going on. I got a group of guys that now are playing for Kansas State, and you can see it. I'm just so proud of them."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.