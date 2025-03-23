Kansas State-Kentucky Women's Betting Odds, TV, Preview
The Wildcats advance to their second Tournament matchup after a dominant victory over Fairfield Friday afternoon. Star center Ayoka Lee, who was sidelined with foot injuries for nearly a month, returned to star form with 17 points and 10 rebounds in her 15 minutes of play. However, a tougher opponent lies ahead, which may mean more minutes for Lee. Still, Kentucky lost five of its last eight regular season games while barely escaping No. 13 Liberty Friday afternoon.
Here are the betting odds for Sunday afternoon:
Betting line: K-State (-2.5)
O/U: 140.0
Money Line: KSU -148, KU +125
Here are the game details:
Game time: Mar. 23, 2:00 p.m. EST
Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY
TV: ESPN
PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS
G Serena Sundell: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.1 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 BLK
QUOTABLE: "For our group, I thought the start was critical," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said after the Fairfield victory. "I thought her being out there, communication-wise, it was good to see that group communicating through things that we don't necessarily see every practice. So I think that is the best preparation for another game on Sunday."
