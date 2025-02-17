Kansas State Looking To Avoid Same Fate As Kansas Against Utah
Kansas State heads to Salt Lake City to face a Utah team that just handed Kansas its fourth loss in the past seven games.
The Wildcats want to avoid the same outcome and continue stacking wins for an NCAA Tournament push. They're coming off a lopsided loss against BYU, in which offensive stagnation ultimately led to their downfall. They mustn't fall into this same trap Monday night, as Utah's victory came at the hands of the defense.
As Kansas added another loss to their slowly declining season, coach Bill Self unleashed on the program while taking accountability for his coaching.
"I'm tired of regrouping," Self said in the postgame radio interview. "What we need to do is basically be men as an entire organization and do what our job is to do and accept responsibility for everybody, coaches, players, everybody when we don't do it well. We certainly didn't do it well at all tonight."
Self's comments and frustration are something Jerome Tang and the team should note if they want to fare differently.
"I've obviously done a s*** job of getting these guys to understand the way we have to play in order to give us a chance to win," Self said. "We left a lot of points on the board, especially in the first half. But even with all that being said we still had the chance to win on the road and didn't close. So that's disappointing."
