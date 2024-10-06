Kansas State Moves Up In Associated Press Top 25 Football Poll
The Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) moved up to No. 18 on the newly released AP Top 25 football poll released Sunday.
The Wildcats received 450 points and moved up two spots after being ranked No. 20. They are in a three-way tie with the Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) and the Oklahoma Sooners (4-1)
K-State joins other Big 12 teams No. 11 Iowa State, No. 14 BYU, and No. 16 Utah.
Despite their 38-9 loss to BYU on Sept. 21, the Wildcats bounced back with a 42-20 win over Oklahoma State the following weekend.
A combination of upset losses on Saturday including No. 7 Alabama to Vanderbilt, No. 8Tennessee to Arkansas, No. 21 Missouri to No. 14 Texas A&M, and No. 24 Michigan to Washington enabled the Wildcats to rise in the rankings.
They are coming off a bye week as they prepare to take on the unranked Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 12. The Buffaloes received only three votes from the AP and remain on the bubble.
So far the Wildcats are looked at as a team searching for an identity. Their win over Oklahoma State established them as a team worth looking at, but their biggest test will come against a high profile Colorado team with a dynamic offensive.
The Wildcats also moved up one spot to No. 19 in the newly released USA Today Coaches Poll.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
