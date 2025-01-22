Kansas State Officially Adds Division II Star Linebacker
Kansas State officially makes another transfer portal acquisition for their roster next season.
On3 Sports confirms that former West Florida linebacker Ralph Ortiz is officially a Wildcat. During his time as an Argonaut, he totaled 79 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 11 pass break-ups. He was named the Gulf South Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023.
K-STATE HOOPS TAKES ON BAYLOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT
VITALS: The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off their fifth consecutive loss after dropping to Kansas. They shot 23.1 percent from 3-point range and once again lost the rebounding battle. The Wildcats were able to force turnovers and score off them, but the offensive inefficiency halted any momentum. Meanwhile, Baylor dropped its second Big 12 matchup in a row with a 3-point loss to TCU Sunday night. Baylor sits at No. 7 in the Big 12, while Kansas State only leads winless Colorado in the conference.
QUOTABLE: "I think if we don't come out to the slow start like we did, we win," star forward Coleman Hawkins said about the Kansas loss. "I won't consider anything different, the name on the front of the jersey. Honestly, I feel like we should've won this game. It's a rivalry game but regardless, I feel like we should have won. I'm not into moral victories. I want to win but we're going to have to move on. We'll see them again."
