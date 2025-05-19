Kansas State Officially Bids Farewell To David N'Guessan
Former Kansas State forward David N'Guessan officially graduated from the university Saturday.
It's a cemented goodbye to the Wildcats star who spent three seasons with the school.
N'Guessan declared for the NBA Draft after five seasons with the Wildcats.
"Kansas State has been great for me and I'm glad that I can say that I left everything out there and gave my all to this program, and it returned the favor by turning me into the player I am today," N'Guessan said on Instagram last month. "It has been a dream of mine since a little kid. When I moved from the Netherlands to the United States I had a clear vision and dream, and I am proud to see how far I have come. With that being said, I'll be declaring for the 2025 NBA draft."
N'Guessan averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks last season. It was a career season for the Wildcats veteran, as he headlined a squad with all newcomers in the starting lineup. N'Guessan likely won't be selected in the Draft but a star season fueled his confidence to throw his hat in the ring.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Steelers Fans Get Disappointing Will Howard News With Latest ESPN Prediction
How Does K-State Stack Up Against Big 12 Rivals?
ESPN Predicts DJ Giddens To Have Bigger NFL Impact Than Rival Big 12 RB
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.