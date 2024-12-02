Kansas State QB Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
Quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson's time at Kansas State is done.
According to a report from On3.com, Roberson is planning to enter the transfer portal again. This season, he served as the backup to starter Avery Johnson. Roberson completed 3 of 7 passes for 18 yards in four appearances. He did fill in for Johnson when he was injured briefly against Colorado.
Roberson also had stops at Penn State and UConn before joining the Wildcats in the offseason.
CASTILLO SHINES IN HOOPS VICTORY
There was much to be excited about in Kansas State's historic victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions.
Kansas State Wildcats coach Jerome Tang took the time to acknowledge freshman guard David Castillo. He went 5-of-9 from 3-point range for 17 points with two steals and two rebounds, all of which were season highs.
"David is going to be an all-conference guard," Tang said. "You know, he's a winner. This may be the first time in his life, other than injuries, that he's had to come off the bench or struggle, like things are not as easy for him, right. And he's always been able to slow the game down because of his maturity, and it's not the case right now, but he's continuing to work. I heard [Georgia football coach] Kirby Smart say that they asked their guys to work while you wait. And that's what I'm asking David to do, to continue working while you're waiting, because that's what's going to help you get better. And I mean, you're an ankle turn away from consistently playing 25 minutes a night. That's something that's difficult to do, but he's mature enough to handle it."
