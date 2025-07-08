Kansas State Reaches Greatest Preseason Heights With Newest Projection
Kansas State has received a lot of props for their offseason moves and high ceiling with their talented roster.
But the latest one might be its biggest acclaim yet. Fox Sports analyst Joe Klatt listed the Wildcats on his list of teams to clinch their first-ever playoff berth next season.
"Kansas State has a lot of things that I like," Klatt said on his college football podcast. “Continuity at their head coach, and they're gonna have their quarterback back. The Big 12 should be crazy, which is why I don’t have them higher than this."
Kansas State fell down the Big 12 standings last season after going 5-4 in conference play. A sloppy end to the season pretty much dented their postseason chances. Now with a clean slate and a full year of experience for quarterback Avery Johnson, the Wildcats have heightened expectations as a conference favorite.
“It’s a narrow path, but if someone could do it again, I’m a Chris Kleiman fan," Klatt said. "They’ve got Avery Johnson. He had his ups and downs last year, but I love his talent. He's a guy that can do a lot with his legs in that duel-threat mode. I think they've got something at the quarterback position. They lose Giddens but they have that dynamic weapon with Dylan Edwards, who I love. On defense, Kansas State should be really good in the front seven. That helps you get through a schedule.”
