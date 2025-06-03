Kansas State Recruit Already Buying Into Preseason Hype
As Kansas State increasingly draws outside hype for next season, many within the program are gearing up to meet the high expectations set in place for them.
The latest was three-star cornerback RJ Collins, who expressed his excitement to place among college football's best next season.
"It feels great, especially because it's not too far from home," Collins said to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. "Just representing the Kansas State metro area. I feel like we're gonna come up and do some big things. We got some great DBs in the 2025 class that can make some noise as soon as we step on campus."
Collins is a 2025 class recruit from Kansas City, MO, who played football and ran track at Staley High School. The two-sport athlete is eager to join a secondary rebuilding after losing Marques Sigle and Jacob Parrish to the NFL.
He shares the enthusiasm circulating Manhattan, KS, as the team looks to take the next step nationally in 2025. Quarterback Avery Johnson was one of the first to speak these ambitions into mind, dating all the way back to his Rate Bowl pregame interview in December.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said in the interview. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it, and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
