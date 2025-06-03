Kstate

Kansas State Recruit Already Buying Into Preseason Hype

Jayden Armant

Kansas State running back Joe Jackson (4) jumps an attempted tackle from Rutgers cornerback Flip Dixon (10) during second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.
Kansas State running back Joe Jackson (4) jumps an attempted tackle from Rutgers cornerback Flip Dixon (10) during second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As Kansas State increasingly draws outside hype for next season, many within the program are gearing up to meet the high expectations set in place for them.

The latest was three-star cornerback RJ Collins, who expressed his excitement to place among college football's best next season.

"It feels great, especially because it's not too far from home," Collins said to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. "Just representing the Kansas State metro area. I feel like we're gonna come up and do some big things. We got some great DBs in the 2025 class that can make some noise as soon as we step on campus."

Collins is a 2025 class recruit from Kansas City, MO, who played football and ran track at Staley High School. The two-sport athlete is eager to join a secondary rebuilding after losing Marques Sigle and Jacob Parrish to the NFL.

He shares the enthusiasm circulating Manhattan, KS, as the team looks to take the next step nationally in 2025. Quarterback Avery Johnson was one of the first to speak these ambitions into mind, dating all the way back to his Rate Bowl pregame interview in December.

"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said in the interview. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it, and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."

More K-State News

K-State Recruit Hungry To Headline Revamped Secondary

Former NFL GM Still Favors Will Howard In Aaron Rodgers Debacle

Latest ESPN Ranking Pins Kansas State Among CFB Powerhouses

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.