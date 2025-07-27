Kansas State Rivals Explain Fears Of Playing In Manhattan
Earning a win in Manhattan is never easy for Big 12 programs.
Kansas State’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium is known for its rowdy atmosphere, especially against familiar Big 12 opponents. That home-field edge likely played a role in the Wildcats winning the majority of their matchups in Manhattan last season.
The program’s only home loss came at the hands of Arizona State, in a 24–14 defeat. Despite the win, some Arizona State players still described Kansas State as one of the loudest environments in the Big 12.
“Kansas State — That place was rocking," exclaimed redshirt sophomore tight end Coleson Arrends.
“Kansas State was pretty loud, but we shut them up pretty fast," said redshirt sophomore wide receiver Derek Eusebio.
Kansas State will look to capitalize on its home-field advantage to start the season strong. The Wildcats are set to face Iowa State in a prime-time matchup with plenty of intrigue. The top storyline will be the quarterback duel between Avery Johnson and Rocco Becht, two rising stars who have drawn comparisons throughout the offseason. Kansas State fell to Iowa State in the last game of the regular season.
The Wildcats’ next two games will also be at home, facing North Dakota and Army. With K-State’s toughest stretch coming at the end of the season, a strong start at home is crucial.
