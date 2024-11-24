Kansas State Routs Cincinnati In Senior Day Home Finale, Snaps Two-Game Skid
Kansas State wiped the slate clean Saturday night with a Week 13 41-15 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
The Wildcats (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) showed few weaknesses after losing to Arizona State and Houston to drop out of the College Football Playoff picture.
Kansas State dominated the game on both sides of the ball, racking up 415 total yards. It forced the Bearcats into an inefficient pace on third down, converting 33 percent of its attempts. It came up empty on fourth down on five different occasions, as the Wildcats led the game wire-to-wire.
Quarterback Avery Johnson wasn't flashy but was poised. He completed 13-of-23 for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson added a rushing touchdown for good measure.
For the first time in a month, Johnson didn't turn the ball over. He was complimented by running back D.J. Giddens' two-touchdown performance. He ran the ball 15 times for 143 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.
The Wildcats forced four sacks against a Bearcat offense whose quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, managed to complete 21 passes in a 200-yard, two-touchdown performance.
The Wildcats shift their focus to their final regular-season game against the Iowa State Cyclones next Saturday. The Cyclones are in a logjam with Arizona State, BYU and Colorado to make the Big 12 title game, making the game a must-win to keep their hopes alive.
Entering Week 13, the Bearcats needed one win in their final two games to become bowl-eligible. Sitting at 5-6 (3-5 Big 12), they wrap-up the regular season with TCU next week.
Kansas State finished the year 5-1 at home.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI