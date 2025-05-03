Kansas State's Avery Johnson Inspiring Team With New Confidence
As Kansas State is anticipated to elevate to playoff contention next season, it starts with quarterback Avery Johnson.
Well, according to coach Chris Klieman, that shouldn't be a problem. Klieman raved about Johnson's development with a year of experience under his belt.
“You can tell there’s so much more of a comfort level," Klieman said in his Friday press conference. "Last year at this time, he had played one game and he had tried to keep progressing him. Now you can tell he’s got another 12, 13 games under his belt. The confidence and leadership that he has just made our whole offense a lot more confident and efficient.”
CHRIS KLIEMAN WAITING TO SEE FINAL KANSAS STATE PRODUCT IN THE FALL
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman spoke with the media Friday afternoon to discuss the team’s developments during spring football.
But he says fans and onlookers need to wait until the fall for the finished product.
“The proof will be in the fall. I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall. That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
