Kstate

Kansas State's Big 12 Tournament Journey Ends In Wednesday's Loss To Baylor

The Wildcats were blown out against Baylor, ending their rollercoaster 2024-25 season.

Jayden Armant

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats coach Jerome Tang talks to Kansas State Wildcats guard C.J. Jones (3) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Kansas State Wildcats' season is over. They fell to Baylor Wednesday night in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, ending any hopes of competing in the NCAA Tournament.

Coleman Hawkins, who had a season-high 26 points against Arizona State, dropped points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Bears. David N'Guessan led the team with 20 points and 10 rebounds but had minimal help from his starting unit. The Wildcats collectively shot 12 percent from 3-point range, with several questionable shots from long distance.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Jayden Armant
Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.