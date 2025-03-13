Kansas State's Big 12 Tournament Journey Ends In Wednesday's Loss To Baylor
The Kansas State Wildcats' season is over. They fell to Baylor Wednesday night in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, ending any hopes of competing in the NCAA Tournament.
Coleman Hawkins, who had a season-high 26 points against Arizona State, dropped points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Bears. David N'Guessan led the team with 20 points and 10 rebounds but had minimal help from his starting unit. The Wildcats collectively shot 12 percent from 3-point range, with several questionable shots from long distance.
COLEMAN HAWKINS VOUCHES FOR FORMER TEAMMATE LUKE GOODE IN NCAA TOURNAMENT
Even as a Kansas State Wildcat, star forward Coleman Hawkins always shows love to his former Illinois Fighting Illini.
His latest praise was to former Illinois forward Luke Goode, whom Hawkins played with for three seasons. Goode is averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists this season at Indiana. He had 11 points and eight rebounds in the Hoosiers' victory over Ohio State.
Indiana finished ninth in the Big Ten, facing Oregon Thursday afternoon in the conference tournament.
Meanwhile, Hawkins and Kansas State are making their own push toward the Tournament through the Big 12 championship. After defeating Arizona State, the Wildcats face Baylor (18-13, 10-10 in Big 12) Wednesday night. Hawkins neared his career-high scoring with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.