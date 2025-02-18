Kansas State's Brendan Hausen Showcases Range In Utah Loss
If Kansas State can take anything good from its Monday night loss to Utah, it's the 3-point shooting, especially from guard Brendan Hausen.
The Wildcats shot 44 percent from the arc, with Hausen going 5-of-11 from long distance. The sharpshooter displayed his scope from 3-point range, hitting several unbelievable shots in the second half.
"Plays were called for me, so I went over and did what I always do," Hausen said. "Just try to get the shots up and trust the work I've put in."
Kansas State needs more of this to have a consistent perimeter threat.
K-STATE NEEDS TO REGROUP AFTER TWO-GAME LOSING STREAK
About a week ago, Kansas State was the hottest team in college basketball.
Now after a two-game losing streak, it's been relegated back to its previous form with fans slowly losing hope at the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.
The team has some time off before its next matchup against Arizona State, but guard Max Jones says they need to avoid rest and go right back to the drawing board.
“I think we need to get back in the gym and just get to work," Jones said. "We just gotta keep getting better.”
Yes, it's been two games. But the Wildcats need every victory possible to keep their aspirations alive. Two defeats have mimicked the team's shortfalls when it was 1-6 in the Big 12: poor rebounding, free-throw shooting discrepancy, and lack of aggression from stars like Coleman Hawkins.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.