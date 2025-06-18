Kstate

Kansas State's Chris Klieman Joins Exclusive ESPN CFB List

Jayden Armant

Jan 5, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison head coach Chris Klieman calls to his players during the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the Division I Football Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman finds himself on another ESPN list.

Well, more so because of his North Dakota State days. During the 2016 season, Klieman and his Bison team allowed zero return yards.

The article wrote:

"With Chris Klieman in his third season as coach, North Dakota State allowed just three punt returns in 14 games for a net total of zero yards in 2016. Of North Dakota State's 61 punts that season, 37 were fair catches."

Klieman spent five seasons in Fargo, North Dakota, leading North Dakota State to four NCAA Division I championships. He was brought into Kansas State the next season to replicate his winning pedigree in Manhattan, KS.

Hopefully, he can break some more records with Kansas State this season as they take the next step in the national rankings. Nearly every college football outlet predicts the Wildcats to top the Big 12 or be heavy competitors next season.

Klieman says this begins with junior quarterback Avery Johnson.

“You can tell there’s so much more of a comfort level," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. "Last year at this time, he had played one game and he had tried to keep progressing him. Now you can tell he’s got another 12, 13 games under his belt. The confidence and leadership that he has just made our whole offense a lot more confident and efficient.”

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.