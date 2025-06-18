Kansas State's Chris Klieman Joins Exclusive ESPN CFB List
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman finds himself on another ESPN list.
Well, more so because of his North Dakota State days. During the 2016 season, Klieman and his Bison team allowed zero return yards.
"With Chris Klieman in his third season as coach, North Dakota State allowed just three punt returns in 14 games for a net total of zero yards in 2016. Of North Dakota State's 61 punts that season, 37 were fair catches."
Klieman spent five seasons in Fargo, North Dakota, leading North Dakota State to four NCAA Division I championships. He was brought into Kansas State the next season to replicate his winning pedigree in Manhattan, KS.
Hopefully, he can break some more records with Kansas State this season as they take the next step in the national rankings. Nearly every college football outlet predicts the Wildcats to top the Big 12 or be heavy competitors next season.
Klieman says this begins with junior quarterback Avery Johnson.
“You can tell there’s so much more of a comfort level," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. "Last year at this time, he had played one game and he had tried to keep progressing him. Now you can tell he’s got another 12, 13 games under his belt. The confidence and leadership that he has just made our whole offense a lot more confident and efficient.”
