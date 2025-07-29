Kansas State's Chris Klieman Still Gushing Over Linkon Cure
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman can't hold back his compliments of new tight end Linkon Cure.
He's sung the Goodland product's praises since signing him in December, and now the hype can finally come to fruition on the field soon.
“I’m confident that Linkon, throughout fall camp, will continue to learn," Klieman said in his July 28 presser. "He’s with the biggest veteran group we have in the tight end room, and they all are putting their arm around him and helping him on the mental side of learning what we’re doing. You can tell the physical skills are out there, you can tell that a guy who can really run, catch the football, and be physical at the point of attack on contact.”
Cure brings hype as the first five-star recruit in program history. Klieman described him as a "pseudo wide receiver" who can fill into any offensive role needed on the perimeter. As the Wildcats' offense looks to leap this year behind a developed Avery Johnson, they'll need more weapons on the outside to complement star receiver Jayce Brown.
"His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively," Klieman said after first acquiring Cure. "We can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country, not just in the state but in the country. He's got speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
