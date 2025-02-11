Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins All-In On Late-Season NCAA Tournament Push
Kansas State's five-game win streak has many placing Tournament expectations on the team after a very sloppy start.
Star forward Coleman Hawkins is all for the hype. He believes the team is finally hitting the strides it was supposed to have all season.
“I feel like we’ve been [a Tournament team]," Hawkins said after defeating Kansas. "Feel like we just haven’t put it together, and we let some games slip. But yeah I definitely think we’ve been one, and we’ve shown glimpses of it in those games we did lose. Now we’re starting to put them on the side of the win column. I definitely think we are, and I’m just glad we’re starting to heat up right now.”
Coach Jerome Tang was a bit more hesitant, saying the team's track record may be a little hard to reciprocate.
“I don’t know about that,” Tang said. “I felt we were a Tournament team when we put the team together. I felt that even when we lost a player, we'd still be a Tournament team. I think we're good enough to win games in the Tournament. But do we have the resume to do it? I don't know that, I'll leave that up to other people."
Still, the consistent messages about maintaining faith have translated to winning. The Wildcats have flipped the switch during their five-game win streak, amplifying the postseason expectations after all hope was seemingly lost.
