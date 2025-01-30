Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Enjoys Being A Selfless Player
Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins doesn't mind if his individual statistics aren't what people expect.
He cares about the team product, which showed in the Wildcats' blowout victory over Oklahoma State Wednesday night. Hawkins says he indulges in the plays to help his teammates, even if it doesn't translate to the box score.
"Anybody making a shot off of something I do fires me up," Hawkins said. "A lot of people would be, like, jealous or whatever. But like, I don't know if people expected me to score 30 points a night or what, but that's just not who I am. I like passing and just doing stuff that might not show up but it excites me."
Hawkins had 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks against Oklahoma State. His versatility is often the first adjective people use to describe his game. Hawkins' ability to score, defend, and pass as a forward makes his game so well-rounded. Brendan Hausen says his skillfulness makes the team better.
"He's a very special player," Hausen said. "My dad always tells me he's the greatest passer he's ever seen, and he's like a 6' 10" point guard. And when you have a 6' 10" point guard on the floor that can shoot, pick and pop, and wants to hit guys, it's pretty special."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.