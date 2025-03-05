Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Reportedly A Game-Time Decision Against Cincinnati
Kansas State star forward Coleman Hawkins is reportedly listed as a game-time decision against the Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday night. He's been sidelined with a knee injury for the past three games, with the team going 1-2 in a critical season stretch.
Hawkins is averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 2.0 steals this season, still boasting one of the most diverse skillsets in the country.
Here is the projected lineup if he doesn't suit up:
G Dug McDaniel: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST
G Brendan Hausen: 11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST
G Max Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST
C Ugonna Onyenso: 3.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 BLK
Cincinnati coach Wes Miller expects Hawkins to play and is already preparing for the challenge of guarding the fifth-year star.
"He's one of the most unique players in college basketball," Miller said Tuesday. "It feels like he's seven feet in person. He's got tremendous positional size and length. He's an incredible passer and facilitator, and they do a lot of really interesting things to put him in passing or playmaking situations, whether it's the post or out on the floor. I think their whole team benefits from that. Then obviously, he pushes it out in transition. He can play tons of different positions, and he can guard tons of positions."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.