Kansas State's David N'Guessan A Focal Point For Wes Miller And Cincinnati Bearcats
David N'Guessan is having his best collegiate season in his third year with Kansas State.
His star production is drawing outside eyes, including Cincinnati coach Wes Miller. As the Bearcats face Kansas State in their season rematch, Miller highlights David N'Guessan as a frontcourt threat.
"He runs the rim really well," Miller said. "You see the percentage, but he gets a lot of easy baskets. I think that's one way people shoot a really good percentage like that. He gets a lot because he runs really hard, he's fast, and he's a good catch-and-finisher in transition. He's a great cutter, he's obviously a lob threat and a rim threat, and he's developed his game into a guy that can put the ball on the deck."
N'Guessan brings consistency and stability as the only returning Wildcat in the starting lineup.
"Dave's energy level, output, and production have been consistent all year long, as you'd expect from a third-year guy in the program," coach Jerome Tang said after the Colorado victory.
The fifth-year forward wants to emphasize the final regular season stretch as a last-second push to the postseason.
"The season's coming to an end," N'Guessan said Sunday afternoon. "We need these two games, and I remember very well what happened last year where we needed that game. I feel like we're a Tournament team. It came down to a one-possession game, and a shot was hit over me. So I definitely feel some type of way, and I wanna go out there and get a big road win for us."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.