Kansas State's David N'Guessan Named Big 12 Player Of The Week
Kansas State forward David N'Guessan is having a career season.
His recent Big 12 Player of the Week award is the latest illustration of his elevated play. N'Guessan was crucial in the Wildcats' victories over Arizona State and Kansas. He scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting against ASU. N'Guessan knocked down 83 percent of his free throws and made the game-clinching defensive play on Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance.
He followed this up with a team-leading 20-point performance over Kansas with seven rebounds and a block.
N'Guessan may not be the flashiest or have all the highlights. But then you look up, and suddenly he has 20 points. N'Guessan has been critical in dominating the paint and crashing the boards, complementing the point guard play and outside shooting. He's having his best collegiate career in his fifth season, morphing into a leader as the only Wildcats veteran in the starting lineup.
But even with N'Guessan's accolades and career stats, he knows that the main thing remains the main thing for Kansas State. Coleman Hawkins talked about avoiding complacency and aiming to play in the NCAA Tournament, which N'Guessan echoed Saturday afternoon.
"It's just another game like I said," N'Guessan said about defeating Kansas. "We just gotta keep it going, make sure we're winning in March. That's even more fun."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.