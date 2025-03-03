Kansas State's David N'Guessan Passes 1,000 Career Points Against Colorado
David N'Guessan's 21-point performance against Colorado put another accolade on his magnificent fifth season.
N'Guessan officially passed 1,000 points in his college basketball career.
N'Guessan has excelled in his third season as a Wildcat, averaging 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks. As the only returner in the starting lineup, he has arguably been the most consistent player for Kansas State all season.
"Dave's energy level, output, and production have been consistent all year long, as you'd expect from a third-year guy in the program," coach Jerome Tang said. "I don't know if you would have told him when he transferred after two years at Virginia Tech, 'You'll go and score 1,000 points in your career,' I don't know if he'd have thought that. I think it's pretty cool that we were able to help him do that, and he's put in the work to develop to get there."
N'Guessan and the Wildcats are making their final push toward the end of the season. N'Guessan talked about avoiding self-deprecation after four consecutive losses.
"The message was to get the next one," N'Guessan said. "Obviously, it hurt, but we needed this one. We got the job done today, so that was the message."
As he enters his final collegiate playing days, N'Guessan focuses on finishing strong and keeping the task at hand in postseason basketball.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.