Kansas State's David N'Guessan Reacts To Emotional Fan Tribute Video
Last Wednesday, Kansas State's season ended, marking the end of many things, including David N'Guessan's collegiate career.
Kansas State fans dedicated an emotional video to N'Guessan on Twitter to thank him for his three years to the program.
The Wildcats veteran had a career season in his final go-around, averaging 13.3 points on 64.4 percent shooting with 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
But more importantly, his consistency, professionalism and leadership was recognized by many in Manhattan, KS.
"He's taught me a lot, he helped me grow up a lot," guard Dug McDaniel said after the season-ending loss to Baylor. "He leads by example, so he doesn't have to talk a lot. You can just tell by the way he carries himself, and you can pick up little things from him. He welcomed me as a brother. We bond a lot off the court, so it's a joy playing with him. I'm going to miss him, but it's not the end for us for sure."
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang recognized N'Guessan's off-court characteristics as a complement to his on-court production.
"He's been consistent as a human being," Tang said. "Showing up every day, working really hard to get better and caring with a big heart and representing our university. He's a model student, a model citizen, and a terrific son. I'm so proud that he calls me Coach."
