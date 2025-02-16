Kansas State's Dug McDaniel Calls BYU Loss 'Humbling'
Kansas State's red-hot six-game winning streak probably had them forgetting what loss felt like.
Well, they experienced that feeling again Saturday night in a lopsided loss to BYU. The defense stuffed the Wildcats all game, including holding Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guess to a combined 12 points on 5-of-16 field-goal shooting.
Dug McDaniel says the team needs to take this loss and translate it to winning in the next matchup.
"They were just more ready than us," McDaniel said. "I feel like we needed that game to humble ourselves; it was a learning experience. From the jump, it just felt like they wanted it more than us."
The Wildcats guard had 22 points, continuing his renaissance in the season turnaround. He fueled Kansas State's offense Saturday, remaining aggressive and getting to the basket consistently. Unfortunately, the inability for anyone else to get going halted any momentum offensively. The team was stagnant and out of rhythm pretty much all night. McDaniel says the team will learn from the loss but needs to put it behind them to push forward.
“We gotta put this one behind us,” McDaniel said. “We were on a hot streak and got humbled, so it’s time to start it up again. That’s my main mindset. I feel like the guys are gonna take this loss very seriously and we’re gonna go get the next one.”
The Wildcats play Utah (14-11, 6-8 in Big 12) Monday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.