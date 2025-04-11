Kansas State Banking On Avery Johnson's "Dog Mentality" For Wins This Season
As Kansas State prepares to leap in the Big 12 next season, it starts with quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson had a decent but relatively disappointing sophomore campaign, compiling 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Running back Dylan Edwards is one of Johnson's believers. He affirms that the signal-caller will take the next step next season, attributing Johnson's success to his on-field mentality.
"He can fly," Edwards said in his Wednesday presser. "I've never seen a quarterback run that fast or just have that much of a dog mentality on the field. He really wants it this year, and you can tell with how he comes here every day with a winning dog mentality."
Coach Chris Klieman raved about Johnson's leadership elevating his game for next season.
"An increased emphasis on his ability to lead," Klieman said. "Leading by example, leading vocally, and being out in front of the team. You know, we never asked him to do that even though he was a captain and needed to lead. He always had some older guys that would be able to help him and make him not have to step up as much as he needs to this year."
