Kansas State's Elite Rushing Tandem Leads Nation In Unique Category
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and running back DJ Giddens are in a class of their own.
The duo are the only pair of teammates in the nation to accumulate 18 rushes for 10 or more yards. Giddens is up to 786 yards on 108 attempts while Johnson has 306 rushing yards on 51 attempts.
Giddens is currently fourth in the nation for rushing yards. He gets largely overlooked for his abilities, but this year he is hitting his stride. Johnson knew of his strengths all along before the season began.
“He’s one of the best, if not the best, running backs in all of college football.," Johnson said in August.
It's a point Johnson reiterated this week in the lead up to their game on Saturday against West Virginia.
“I tried to warn everybody before the season started. I told you he’s a different animal,” Johnson said. “He’s doing it week in and week out. The guy’s special, man.”
The Wildcats are poised to achieve their best season start with a win over West Virginia on Saturday, as the tandem of Johnson and Giddens is expected to be in full effect. Giddens will carry much of the load in the running game, whereas Johnson's rushes could be limited after he was hit hard on the side during a play against Colorado.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
