Kansas State's Jeff Mittie Indulges In The NCAA Tournament's Underdog Performances
Kansas State women's basketball star Ayoka Lee is returning from injury but will be managed in her time in the lineup.
This may concern some, but K-State coach Jeff Mittie sees it as an opportunity for others to make a name for themselves on the country's most important stage.
"In the Tournament, it's win or go home," Mittie said at the Monday pregame presser. "We're gonna have to have people step up other than people that are different than just people who do it every night. There are always stories, whether it be a 3-point shooter that has their night with six or seven threes. Or a player that maybe averages six points per game, goes for 18 or 19."
More specifically, he's excited about the chances presented to senior forward Kennedy Taylor, who averaged 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past five games.
"I think Kennedy's been coming on the last month," Mittie said. "I think she's been more patient inside, I think she's adjusted to the size that you play against in the Big 12 and certainly in the Tournament. I mean, yeah, it's really helpful. It's all hands on deck."
Mittie said Lee's progress was "better than he expected," but still expects to monitor her and avoid long stretches of playing with no breaks.
"She did more and didn't step out of a drill at all," Mittie said. "Probably as good as we could expect."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.