Kansas State's Jerome Tang Defends Jayden Quaintance After Missing Last-Second Free Throws
Many criticized Arizona State forward Jayden Quaintance after missing potential game-winning free throws against Kansas State.
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang wasn’t one of them. Instead of harping on the misses or pointing out his career free-throw percentage, Tang praised the freshman for his performance Tuesday night. Quaintance went 1-of-7 from the field for three points while shooting 16.7 percent at the free-throw line, but Tang said his on-court impact disregarded his statistics.
“That’s the loudest 1-for-7 [performance] I’ve ever seen in my life," Tang said. "I can’t believe he was 1-for-7, it just felt like he was everywhere and doing everything.”
Quaintance is the youngest player in Division I basketball and has been a catalyst for the Sun Devils. He is averaging 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks, leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots.
“That’s a tough situation for a 17-year-old to be in," Tang said. "He’s a heck of a player, just really, really good.”
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley also defended his freshman forward, expressing Quaintance's desire to make the winning play.
"He wanted to make them," Hurley said. "He's made a lot of winning plays for us all year, most of it doesn't show up on a stat sheet. He's upset. I thought he was gonna step up and make them. He's a winning player, it just didn't go his way at the line."
