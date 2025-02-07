Kansas State's Jerome Tang Details What Needs To Change In Kansas Rematch
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang offered his initial comments previewing No. 16 Kansas Saturday afternoon.
Last time they met, Kansas handed the Wildcats an 84-74 loss behind star performances from Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo.
"They had a 16-point lead with like nine minutes to go," Tang said. "From that point on, we outscored them, but you can't give a team that good that kind of lead. We have to start better."
But that was the old Wildcats. Or, at least the one from the first half of the season.
They've gone 4-1 since, including four consecutive victories over the past two weeks. The Wildcats have improved tremendously in paint scoring, which they've won or kept competitive during this span.
"They dominated us in the paint," Tang said about facing Kansas the first time. "They had a 12-point advantage in the paint. They come out the second half, and they got eight straight points Hunter Dickinson in the paint. We have to have an answer for that where we don't do that. On the other end, I think like five or six of our first seven shots were 3-pointers, and that was not a recipe for success. Just like against Arizona State, we started off with I think four or five of our first six shots were threes."
Kansas State can use its rematch against Oklahoma State as inspiration. The team was dominated the first time but responded with a 28-point victory in the sequel.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.