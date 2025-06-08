Kansas State's Jerome Tang Enters Season With Huge Advantage Over Kansas
As the college basketball season approaches, Kansas State appears to have gained an edge over Kansas.
The Wildcats' 2025 transfer portal class is ranked No. 4 nationally by 247Sports while the Jayhawks are at the No. 41 spot. Kansas State has five transfer portal players compared to Kansas's three.
Kansas State secured the No. 2 player in the transfer portal in point guard PJ Haggerty, who departed from Memphis after averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assist while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. The rest of class is filled out with high-profile mid-major players, including Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Nate Johnson (Akron), Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson, Abdi Bashir (Omaha), and Khamari McGriff (UNC Wilmington).
Kansas reeled in three guards through the transfer portal, Jayden Dawson (Loyola), Tre White (Illinois), and Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure).
Both teams are seeking replacements for outgoing transfers who opted to find new programs. Dug McDaniel, who averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists for the Wildcats, left for Memphis. Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr, who played pivotal roles for the Jayhawks last season, also found new teams.
Both programs aim to retool. As of now, it looks like the Wildcats have assembled a roster with more firepower.
Last season the Wildcats and Jayhawks split the series.
