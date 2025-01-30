Kansas State's Jerome Tang On What He Wants From Coleman Hawkins Going Forward
Coleman Hawkins has been magnificent during the Kansas State Wildcats' dominant two-game win streak.
But while coach Jerome Tang is impressed, he still encourages Hawkins to do more.
“What I’ve challenged him to do is to score and rebound more," Tang said after Kansas State's blowout win over Oklahoma State. "He does those two things, then the other things will come easy for him. Our team needs that from him, we need him to be a scoring threat. It makes the defense focus in on him and it makes the game easier for the other guys.”
Tang holds the star forward to high standards because he knows his uniqueness.
“He’s gifted with his vision, he can see the play before the play," Tang said. "He can post, too. He can draw a double team in the block or he can draw a double team on the perimeter. And when he wants, which I’d like him to do a little bit more, he can really shoot the ball. You can’t guard him one way. Whatever they do to him, we can move him and he still becomes a mismatch.”
Hawkins was anticipated to take Kansas State to the next level this season but has been relatively underwhelming thus far. However, performances like Wednesday night illustrate why hope shouldn't be lost for Hawkins - or the Wildcats - just yet. They have their next redemption opportunity against Iowa State (17-3, 7-2 in Big 12) Saturday afternoon.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.