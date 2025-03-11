Kansas State's Jerome Tang On Why David N'Guessan Exiting Is So Difficult
Kansas State forward David N'Guessan couldn't hold back his emotions as he stepped onto Bramlage Coliseum for the final time against Iowa State.
Coach Jerome Tang couldn't either.
"I've just seen him grow his confidence level as a player from his first year to where he is now," Tang said. "Those are the kinds of things that you sign up for as a coach. To watch a kid go through those kinds of evolutions and grow, and tell them there's someplace that I want to help you get to and you can get there if you just stick with it and trust the process."
N'Guessan was the only returning Wildcat in the starting lineup this season, boasting the best season of his career as a fifth-year senior.
"I don't know that I have any other adjectives to describe what he's meant to us," Tang said. "He's just been an incredible human being from the moment we met him. He has a big heart, a very kind spirit and a beautiful family that loves him."
N'Guessan says the Kansas State fanbased "turned into family" over his time in Manhattan, KS.
"These last three years, I just got closer and closer with the people and the community, as well as with the coaching staff and my teammates," N'Guessan said. "Those are relationships I built that will be there for life. I feel like I always have a place to come back to even when I leave college. I'm definitely thankful for that."
