Kansas State's Jerome Tang Picks Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles to defend their Super Bowl title and become the first team in league history to win three straight championships.
Among those hoping to see this happen is Kansas State coach Jerome Tang.
"We have two of the best fanbases in the country within this state," Tang said. "On Satudays, it's split. But on Sunday, we're all gonna wear red. I'm going with the Chiefs, it'll be close though."
Kansas State/Kansas City fans certainly have a lot to celebrate. Their football team has the chance to engrain themselves as arguably the best dynasty in league history.
Meanwhile, their men's and women's basketball teams are surging in the Big 12, with NCAA Tournament expectations increasing with each victory.
K-STATE'S JEROME TANG NOT READY TO DEEM WILDCATS A TOURNAMENT TEAM YET
Kansas State’s win streak has many believing they can turn the tide and make the NCAA Tournament.
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang is pumping the brakes on those statements. While he still has optimism and faith in the team, he realizes the uphill battle at hand.
“I don’t know about that,” Tang said after defeating Kansas Saturday afternoon. “I felt we were a Tournament team when we put the team together. I felt that even when we lost a player, we'd still be a Tournament team. I think we're good enough to win games in the Tournament. But do we have the resume to do it? I don't know that, I'll leave that up to other people."
He also wants the team to remain poised and avoid satisfaction.
"Our goal is just to win the next game, and that starts by winning at practice tomorrow," Tang said.
