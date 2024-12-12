Kansas State's Jerome Tang Says Achor Achor Departed For 'Personal Reasons'
Senior forward Achor Achor abruptly left the Kansas State Wildcats Wednesday afternoon.
Head coach Jerome Tang details Achor's departure, attributing 'personal reasons' for his withdrawal from the program.
“Achor and I have decided that there are more important things than basketball for him at this time,” Tang said in a statement. “I hope some time away will allow him to reprioritize things in his life and allow him to finish his degree. We wish him well. My focus is always to help young men become the best version of themselves and to help K-State become an elite program. We are developing men who will be great husbands and fathers.”
Achor averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists this season.
He transferred from the Samford Bulldogs after averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in his 33 starts in 2023-24.
The senior forward averaged 13.1 minutes as a Wildcat, recording three double-digit scoring performances off the bench. Achor's best game of the season was against UAPB, where he went 7-of-10 for 21 points, shooting 60 percent from 3-point range.
Tang anticipated getting Achor more acclimated with the program to unlock the stardom he had at Samford. Unfortunately, his time at Kansas State was cut short before he could get comfortable in the offense and truly impact the team.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.