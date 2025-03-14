Kansas State's Jerome Tang Sounds Off On Social Media's Impact On College Basketball
Kansas State's rocky season fell far below expectations, officially ending after dropping to Baylor Wednesday night.
It was hard enough for the players but even harder when the fans were heaping backlash toward them all season.
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang says he wants to mitigate this moving forward.
"My staff had to tell me to stay off of it, so I'll try and do a better job in the future to stress that to these guys," Tang said. "But most of the people on social media are not fans. They're not K-State fans. The ones who went at Zeke Mayo, they're not Kansas fans. They're just other idiots out there who want clickbait. True fans of all these programs care and love these kids, and they understand these kids didn't ask for this. It's just the nature of where it's at."
Star forward Coleman Hawkins, the center of much of the fan criticism, even admitted that the comments affected him this season.
"I feel like I did a poor job of letting people talk about me," Hawkins said. "It affected my play. It was happening all year. I wish I could just go back and block out everything, not for myself, but for the team so we could have a more successful year. This is a learning lesson for me and I wish the best for the future of this program.”
