Kansas State's Jerome Tang Stresses The Importance Of Home-Court Advantage
Bramlage Coliseum has been called the "Octagon of Doom" for a reason. Kansas State is 9-5 at home this season, boasting several blowout victories playing in front of the Wildcats' fanbase.
Coach Jerome Tang calls for fans to maintain that standard of intimidation as the team approaches its final stretch.
"Any team that's come to Bramlage and felt the Octagon of Doom and what it's supposed to be like has left with an L," Tang said. "The ones that we played in January where the students weren't there, they didn't get to feel the Doom. Last game, that team didn't get to feel the Doom. We're not good enough without our fans, so I need our students at our game. Every time I've been asked to speak to a sorority, fraternity, or student organization, I've been there."
Tang recognizes the fans' contribution to home-court advantage and wants to increase it to maximize success in their do-or-die stretch over the next week.
"We need them, we don't win without Bramlage being the Octagon of Doom," Tang said. "So this is a challenge to our fans, to our students, and I've been there for you guys."
The Wildcats are back home against Colorado (11-17, 2-15 in Big 12) Sunday afternoon. The Buffaloes are winless on the road, but Kansas State need not overlook any opponent moving forward.
