Kansas State's Jerome Tang Takes Full Accountability For Arizona State Loss
Kansas State fans were hoping the BYU loss would be a humbling experience that wouldn't reciprocate the winning streak.
They still haven't won since, with the latest against Arizona State Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats regressed to their 1-6 conference form.
Coach Jerome Tang didn't point the finger at any of his players and instead took full accountability for the loss.
"I wish I had given them a better game plan today," Tang said. "This wasn't on them, this was on me. I'll do better moving forward, I just didn't give them a game plan that gave them the best chance to win today. Arizona State, give them a ton of credit, because they were missing a good player also. Coach Hurley and his staff did a much better job of giving their guys a game plan that allowed them to win."
Kansas State needed every conceivable victory to keep its postseason hopes afloat. But honestly, losing to one of the worst teams in the conference puts a massive dent in their aspirations, begging the question of if they truly deserve the spot. The six-game winning streak unfortunately isn't enough to overlook them losing nine of ten early in the season or the recent underwhelming defeats.
Kansas State plays UCF (14-13, 5-11 in Big 12) Wednesday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.