Kansas State's Jerome Tang Trying To Wash Away BYU Loss As Quickly As Possible
The hottest team in college basketball was cooled down for nearly 40 minutes. Kansas State lost to BYU, its first in nearly a month.
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang says the team needs to continue having the "one game at a time" mentality that fueled the win streak.
“You gotta wash it,” Tang said. “Recover, do what we have to do tonight, wash this, start prepping right away. Young people get over stuff quicker than us older guys. Hopefully, they can move on real quick. Whether you’re winning or losing, whatever happens, you gotta get rid of that and move on to the next game. Make it a one-game season. That’s what we’ve been doing and that’s what allowed us to be successful recently. Whether we won or lost this game, we still need to improve and we still have to get better.”
The team didn't stress about the outcome, but every win in advance is crucial for its slim NCAA Tournament chances. Kansas State needs all the momentum possible to overcome the 1-6 conference start.
“We were on a hot streak and got humbled, so it’s time to start it up again," guard Dug McDaniel said. "That’s my main mindset. I feel like the guys are gonna take this loss very seriously and we’re gonna go get the next one.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.