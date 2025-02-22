Kansas State's Jerome Tang Wants To Continue Dismissing Outside Influence
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang previewed the Wildcats' Sunday rematch against Arizona State.
As the Wildcats push for an NCAA Tournament spot, Tang wants the team to continue shutting out outside perspectives. He wants the players to avoid complacency amid the praise and discouragement amid criticism.
"We try not to listen to any of it," Tang said about the outside noise. "We try to just focus on that game, and then whatever the result is, we move on to the next one. What I've seen from our guys is they were just a bunch of individuals who were playing basketball, but then they were playing for each other, and now I feel like they're playing for K State. As a coach, I'm proud of that. I'm proud that now they're playing for this, for each other also, but for this and it means something to them.
However, Tang did praise the fans for contributing to the winning culture and supporting the team.
"There's been criticism, but I don't know that it's from our fans," Tang said. "Our guys have felt the love and support, and that allows them to keep moving forward and want to keep moving forward."
Kansas State plays the Sun Devils (12-14, 3-12 in Big 12) Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats won the first matchup earlier this month, contributing to Arizona State's six consecutive losses.
