Kansas State's Joe Klanderman Sounds Off On Upcoming Roster Limit Rule
As the new NCAA-House Settlement hangs in the balance, many football programs are grudgingly preparing to limit their rosters to 105 players.
This includes Kansas State, which has already had to make significant cuts to the team. Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman shares coach Chris Klieman's mentality on the new rule.
Safe to say, he's not a fan.
"I'm not entitled to all the reasons or the rational why, but I do see how it affects real people and I think it stinks," Klanderman said in his presser last Wednesday. "We're not the only school going through it and I don't think it's good for the game and I certainly don't think it's good for Kansas State. We're a developmental place. If you take that away from us five years ago you never get to see Brendan Mott, who was the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year, you don't get to see Austin Moore who's a two time captain, you don't get Jordy Nelson, and those are things that, especially at a school like this, are going to hurt things long term. We'll adapt and adjust, but it doesn't mean we have to like it."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.