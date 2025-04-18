Kansas State’s Matt Wells Doubles Down On Avery Johnson’s ‘Dawg Mentality’
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards previously talked about quarterback Avery Johnson’s “dawg mentality” as the starting signal-caller.
Wildcats offensive coordinator Matt Wells had pretty much the same sentiment.
Wells compared Johnson to quarterbacks he oversaw at Utah State, mirroring his mental toughness to Chuckie Keeton and current Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love.
“They’re the nicest guy ever, but when they get inside 53 and a third, they’re a dawg,” Wells said in his Wednesday afternoon presser. “They’re a competitor, and they have the mindset that I’m the best one out of 22 at the time. And that’s something where you either have it or you don’t. That’s a special trait Avery has, that both of those guys had.”
Johnson's biggest asset is his dual-threat ability, with his mentality fueling his drive to improve. Last season, he passed for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions and rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
Wells' praise of the junior quarterback should motivate Wildcats fans, especially when he's compared to the likes of a $220 million pro.
"They're all really good teammates," Wells said. "They're hungry to learn and very coachable, like sponges. They have a heart of humility and thankfulness for opportunities and the people around them. They all have those characteristics, which is pretty cool because that makes them better teammates. All three of those guys are tremendous leaders and teammates. But they all three have 'it.'"
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.