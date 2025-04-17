Kansas State's Matt Wells Says Avery Johnson Still Has Potential For Growth
Kansas State offensive coordinator Matt Wells made an interesting statement talking about his players.
He said while he will acknowledge their development and achievements, he'll never call them "great," because he knows there's always room for improvement.
Wells highlighted quarterback Avery Johnson in this conversation, detailing the improvement areas for the junior next season.
“The specific things we’re working on, whether it’s pocket movement or presence in the pocket," Wells said. "His footwork, his base, a deep ball, I think those are things that come to mind right now. But I think there’s also a leadership component that I’ve seen grow in him naturally over the year. Sometimes people wanna just give the quarterback position all this leadership, and certainly there is a leadership platform that comes with the position. But you have to grow into that naturally.”
Now with a year of experience under his belt, the Wildcats signal-caller is expected to take the next step, elevating his play, his leadership, and his team's Big 12 aspirations.
“I wanted him to just play well last year, let his play speak for itself and let that create the platform," Wells said. "I do think there’s a factor of leadership, and it’s performance. I mean, you gotta perform. You have to perform to lead, not all performers can lead. But leaders struggle or have a ceiling if they don't perform well enough or consistently enough.”
